Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2023, 20:02
Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the two discussed the projects in Kazakhstan financed by the ADB.

Tokayev informed that Kazakhstan and the Bank are to mark 30 years of cooperation next year, and thanked the Bank’s leadership for the contribution to the country’s economy.

For his part, Masatsugu Asakawa spoke about the Bank’s country partnership strategy for Kazakhstan for 2023/27.

photo

President of Kazakhstan    ADB   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion