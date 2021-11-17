Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State to take part in extended session of Kazakh MFA

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 18:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the extended session of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Uali revealed via Facebook post that President Tokayev will participate in the extended session scheduled to take place on November 18.

The session will focus on the priority tasks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in present-day conditions as well as the topical issues of international relations. Participants will also touch upon the results of the ministry’s work and plans for the upcoming period.


