Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State to sign decree on election of Senate deputies

    26 November 2022, 14:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to sign a decree to hold elections of deputies of the Senate of parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Tokayev stated that the country will continue the systematic process of political moderation.

    «Today, I will also sign a decree on holding elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Thus, the elections of deputies of the upper chamber will be a continuation of practical realization of the constitutional reform,» said Tokayev.

    A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

    During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

    The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP