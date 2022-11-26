Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies

26 November 2022, 14:05
Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to sign a decree to hold elections of deputies of the Senate of parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tokayev stated that the country will continue the systematic process of political moderation.

«Today, I will also sign a decree on holding elections of deputies of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Thus, the elections of deputies of the upper chamber will be a continuation of practical realization of the constitutional reform,» said Tokayev.

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.


