Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State to put forward new initiatives after parliamentary elections

    13 March 2023, 16:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is planning to put forward a number of new initiatives right after the March parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    President Tokayev announced a range of new initiatives at the meeting with the Prime Minister, heads of government agencies, akims of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

    At the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the key task of the Government as well as regional and city authorities is to enhance the quality of life of ordinary Kazakhstanis. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that each and every Kazakhstani should feel positive changes that are taking place in the country.

    He went on to say that it is crucial to ensure the rule of law. In his words, where there is the rule of law, there is public order and stability. Where there is stability, there is progress and prosperity.

    It was noted that unity of people is a guarantee the ongoing reforms will be a success. Everyone must work together towards comprehensive modernization of the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap