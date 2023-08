Head of State to pay working visit to Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev will kick off his working trip to the region with a visit to the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant.

The Head of State is also expected to visit a number of industrial and social facilities in the region.