Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to chair the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Turkistan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The initiative to establish the Ulttyq Qurultay was put forward by President Tokayev last year in his state-of-the-nation address. It was decided to hold the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay at least once a year.