Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Head of State to chair extended session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Council

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2021, 10:02
Head of State to chair extended session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to be held today, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Berik Uali shared via his official Facebook account that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The event is set to be held online and aired live via Khabar 24 TV channel. It will start at 11:00 am Nur-Sultan time.


President of Kazakhstan    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events