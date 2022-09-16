Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State to announce date of presidential election – Minister Mussin
16 September 2022, 12:27

Head of State to announce date of presidential election – Minister Mussin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The date of the extraordinary presidential election will be announced by the President, Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin said on the sidelines of the joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

«As the Head of State said in his latest Address to the Nation, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in the upcoming fall. The date of the election will be set by the President in a decree,» the Minister explained.


