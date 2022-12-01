Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season

    1 December 2022, 10:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to establish a special commission with a view to check the readiness of central and local executive bodies for the heating season, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

    The commission will include representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Supreme Audit Chamber, Anti-Corruption Agency and other authorized structures.

    The Head of State tasked to complete the examination works within 10 days.

    State of emergency was announced November 28 in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25-30°C. As a result, 149 apartment blocks, 114 private houses and 15 social facilities remain unheated. A governmental commission including Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and top officials from the ministry of energy and the ministry of emergencies left for Ekibastuz. Repair works are underway.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency Pavlodar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice
    Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform
    Murat Aitenov reappointed as Mayor of Shymkent
    Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region
    Popular
    1 Face to face with a unique heritage: Uzbekistan introduces its rich culture to the Western audience
    2 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
    3 Kazakhstan and France sign some 30 business agreements
    4 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil
    5 Two exhibitions from Uzbekistan to become the main museum attraction of Paris for next 6 months