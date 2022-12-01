Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season

1 December 2022, 10:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to establish a special commission with a view to check the readiness of central and local executive bodies for the heating season, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

The commission will include representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Supreme Audit Chamber, Anti-Corruption Agency and other authorized structures.

The Head of State tasked to complete the examination works within 10 days.

State of emergency was announced November 28 in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25-30°C. As a result, 149 apartment blocks, 114 private houses and 15 social facilities remain unheated. A governmental commission including Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and top officials from the ministry of energy and the ministry of emergencies left for Ekibastuz. Repair works are underway.


