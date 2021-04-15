Go to the main site
    Head of State talks over the phone with governors of Turkestan, Pavlodar regions

    15 April 2021, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the current sanitary and epidemiological as well as socioeconomic situations in the regions with akims (governors) of Turkestan and Pavlodar regions over the phone, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev told the Head of State that the region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection and that Sputnik V vaccine was administered to 35,000 local residents.

    The President was briefed on the progress in the creation of the new Sauran district. The center of the district is located in the village of Shornak with the population of over 100,000 people. The total area of the district is approximately 650,000 ha.

    Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov reported to President Tokayev on the measures taken to fight the coronavirus infection. Presently, in his words, the region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. As of April 13, 21,750 doses of the first component and 10,750 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to the region. Over 19,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component and 4,100 people with the second one.

    The Head of State gave the governors specific instructions focusing on the stabilization of the epidemiological situation and stepping up the vaccination pace.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

