Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State talks over the phone with governors of Turkestan, Pavlodar regions

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 April 2021, 20:10
Head of State talks over the phone with governors of Turkestan, Pavlodar regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the current sanitary and epidemiological as well as socioeconomic situations in the regions with akims (governors) of Turkestan and Pavlodar regions over the phone, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev told the Head of State that the region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection and that Sputnik V vaccine was administered to 35,000 local residents.

The President was briefed on the progress in the creation of the new Sauran district. The center of the district is located in the village of Shornak with the population of over 100,000 people. The total area of the district is approximately 650,000 ha.

Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov reported to President Tokayev on the measures taken to fight the coronavirus infection. Presently, in his words, the region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. As of April 13, 21,750 doses of the first component and 10,750 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to the region. Over 19,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component and 4,100 people with the second one.

The Head of State gave the governors specific instructions focusing on the stabilization of the epidemiological situation and stepping up the vaccination pace.


Pavlodar region   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events