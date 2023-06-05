Head of State takes part in flag-raising ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan participated in the state flag-raising ceremony at the Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The state anthem was played and the state flag was hoisted during the ceremony.

Addressing those present at the ceremony, President Tokayev pointed out that the state symbols are the embodiment of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and statehood.

The Head of State stressed that sky-blue flag, coat of arms and anthem are sacred to the people, adding that independence is ‘our key value’. It is a duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan to revere the state symbols, believes the President.

President Tokayev emphasized that patriotism starts with respect towards state symbols and by revering the state symbols we set a good example for the younger generation.

As the President noted, the state symbols embody the history, uniqueness and bright endeavors. They store an immense boost of energy that unites all citizens of Kazakhstan and strengthens our identity.

«Flag, coat of arms and anthem are the glory of our state and the pride of our people. They give us strength to move forward and achieve high goals,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

During the ceremony, 12 best graduates of military educational institutions received their shoulder boards from the hands of the President-Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Attending the event were Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Councilor Yerlan Karin, head of the Presidential Administration Olzhas Bektenov, heads of government agencies, members of the Cabinet, MPs, and others.