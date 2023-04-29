Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State takes part in city clean-up in Kazakh capital

    29 April 2023, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the traditional citywide clean-up and planting of trees in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the planting of trees in the linear park in Astana, the Head of State had a talk with volunteers and students.

    President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a common home to all and it should be kept clean. According to him, tree planting and streets’ cleaning are essential and a sacred duty of all Kazakhstanis.

    He went on to express gratitude to everyone involved in the initiative, especially the volunteers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Environment Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept
    Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production
    Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev
    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region