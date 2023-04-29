Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State takes part in city clean-up in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2023, 13:11
Head of State takes part in city clean-up in Kazakh capital Photo: t.me/ptrkkz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the traditional citywide clean-up and planting of trees in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the planting of trees in the linear park in Astana, the Head of State had a talk with volunteers and students.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a common home to all and it should be kept clean. According to him, tree planting and streets’ cleaning are essential and a sacred duty of all Kazakhstanis.

He went on to express gratitude to everyone involved in the initiative, especially the volunteers.

