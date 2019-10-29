Go to the main site
    Head of State surveys Tech Garden innovative cluster

    29 October 2019, 14:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the work of the Tech Garden innovative cluster in Almaty during the working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev was given an insight into the work of four tech laboratories, over 50 IT companies and a number of startup projects headquartered at the cluster.

    The innovative clusters brings under its roof 284 organizations, including 23 higher education institutions, 25 research and development centers, 2 technoparks, a development institute, 166 companies of the Special Economic Zone «Innovative Technologies Park», a pooled investment fund and 66 organizations.

    The Head of State highly appreciated the work of the Tech Garden cluster and wished it further success.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Technology
