Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Head of State suggests holding Majilis elections next year
1 September 2022 13:21

Head of State suggests holding Majilis elections next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the Kazakh President offered to hold elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels in the first half of 2023, Kazinform reports.

He noted that it will let renew the composition of the Parliament that will represent interests of broad groups of population. The President expressed confidence that it will raise efficiency of maslikhats and Parliament.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address focused on the country’s socioeconomic development.


Related news
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive