1 September 2022 13:21

Head of State suggests holding Majilis elections next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the Kazakh President offered to hold elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels in the first half of 2023, Kazinform reports.

He noted that it will let renew the composition of the Parliament that will represent interests of broad groups of population. The President expressed confidence that it will raise efficiency of maslikhats and Parliament.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address focused on the country’s socioeconomic development.