Head of State spoke about rational policy of Targeted Social Allowance

Alzhanova Raushan
20 December 2019, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council has kicked off in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President said that the Government has a clear task to provide transparent, fair targeted assistance, especially to needy children including from large families. Thus, it was decided to provide social assistance to large families without regard to their income.

There was also supported a proposal regarding the provision of children from socially vulnerable segments of the population with a guaranteed social assistance package. The Government prepared a respective bill. Thus, large families will receive state support regardless of income but on the basis of a number of children.

«It is proposed that large families will be provided with an allowance in the amount of KZT42500 - 74000. In addition, children from low-income families will receive a guaranteed social assistance package. Preschool children will be provided with food packages and other basic necessities. School children will receive free hot meals at schools, free use of public transport to and back from school as well as school uniforms and textbooks», the Head of State said.

President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
