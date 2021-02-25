Go to the main site
    Head of State speaks of immediate priorities for Kazakhstan’s development

    25 February 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the immediate priorities for Kazakhstan’s development at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the online session of the National Council of Public Trust on Thursday, President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan continues to implement consistently the modernization strategy of the country despite current challenging circumstances.

    The Head of State said that the top priorities are to improve quality of life of all people, strengthen human potential as well as build just society and effective state.

    The President reminded that at the previous session of the National Council he had announced that the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence would be marked by ambitious economic and political reforms, further development of education and healthcare, digitalization, protection of human rights and solution of economic problems.

    Recall that the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust has kicked off earlier this morning.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

