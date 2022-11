10 October 2022, 19:13

Head of State signs law regarding EEC’s staffing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, in terms of clarifying the mechanism of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s staffing, Kazinform cites Akorda.