Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

Head of State signs law on protection of children’s rights

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 May 2022, 18:20
Head of State signs law on protection of children’s rights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the protection of children’s rights, education, information, and informatization, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.

The law was developed to form an effective legal basis and improve the legislation in the field of children’s rights’ protection.

The draft law was passed by the Majilis on March 9, 2022, and submitted to the Senate with 71 adopted items.

The six items amended by the Senate provided for a change in the mechanism of interaction of government bodies with online resources placing forbidden or limited distribution of information in Kazakhstan that is harmful to children.

Senate deputies proposed to assign the authorized body with the competencies to determine the order of carrying our expertise on cyberbullying cases against children as well as to define legislatively cyberbullying cases as the basis for suspending access to online resources.

At the same time, the draft law excluded the competencies of the authorized body in the mass media field to determine the procedure of limiting access to prohibited information.

President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation