Head of State signs law on digital assets in Kazakhstan

6 February 2023, 18:49
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digital assets in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As earlier it was noted in the Senate, the provisions of the law provide for the establishment of a legal framework for further development of the operation to issue and citulate digital assets and promotion of digial mining in the country.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.


