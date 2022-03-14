Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State signs decree on measures to promote financial stability

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 March 2022, 20:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to promote the financial stability of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

According to the decree, it is not allowed to export cash foreign currency or monetary instruments in foreign currency exceeding $10,000 based on the exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of the export date.

It also bans export of refined gold bars weighing five, 10, 20, 50, and 100 grams and investment gold coins ALTYN BARYS and silver coins KÚMIS BARYS issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan as well as refined gold of over 100 grams.

The decree takes effect from its official publication.


