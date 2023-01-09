Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State sets tasks to enhance AIFC’s activity

    9 January 2023, 18:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Astana International Financial Center Governor Renat Bekturov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was briefed about the plans of the AIFC on the promotion of financial, capital market, and financial services market.

    Tokayev gave a number of tasks to enhance the Astana International Financial Center’s work. In particular, the President instructed to fully promote attraction of foreign investments, develop new financial instruments, and contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s economy.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev
    Tokayev receives Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov
    Foreign sales of Kazakhstan grew by 34.1%
    Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19