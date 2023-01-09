Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State sets tasks to enhance AIFC’s activity

9 January 2023, 18:11
Head of State sets tasks to enhance AIFC’s activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Astana International Financial Center Governor Renat Bekturov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the President was briefed about the plans of the AIFC on the promotion of financial, capital market, and financial services market.

Tokayev gave a number of tasks to enhance the Astana International Financial Center’s work. In particular, the President instructed to fully promote attraction of foreign investments, develop new financial instruments, and contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s economy.


Photo: akorda.kz

News