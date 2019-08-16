Head of State sets priorities of secondary education development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the priorities of secondary education development in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We need to determine further strategy of secondary education development in Kazakhstan. A great bulk of countries had moved to a 12-year general secondary education standard. The process of learning at the elementary schools keeps increasing. Children in 60% of countries of the world start schooling at the age of 6 which in turn contributes to early intellectual development and socialization of a child,» Tokayev said at today’s Teachers’ August Conference.

The President commissioned the Government to ensure a smooth transition to the 12-year model under the new Program of Education and Science Development till 2025.

«Alongside we need to understand what areas the technical and vocational education should be developed in,» he stressed.

One more important issue raised by the President was the modernization of secondary specialized colleges. «Practice shows that the focus on financial and material upgrade of the existing colleges is resource-consuming approach. The Government should take a comprehensive approach to the development of technical and vocational education institutions. The Government should determine strategic targets in transition of colleges to discretionary management of large enterprises, development of dual education and employment of graduates,» the President concluded.