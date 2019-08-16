Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State sets priorities of secondary education development

    16 August 2019, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the priorities of secondary education development in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We need to determine further strategy of secondary education development in Kazakhstan. A great bulk of countries had moved to a 12-year general secondary education standard. The process of learning at the elementary schools keeps increasing. Children in 60% of countries of the world start schooling at the age of 6 which in turn contributes to early intellectual development and socialization of a child,» Tokayev said at today’s Teachers’ August Conference.

    The President commissioned the Government to ensure a smooth transition to the 12-year model under the new Program of Education and Science Development till 2025.

    «Alongside we need to understand what areas the technical and vocational education should be developed in,» he stressed.

    One more important issue raised by the President was the modernization of secondary specialized colleges. «Practice shows that the focus on financial and material upgrade of the existing colleges is resource-consuming approach. The Government should take a comprehensive approach to the development of technical and vocational education institutions. The Government should determine strategic targets in transition of colleges to discretionary management of large enterprises, development of dual education and employment of graduates,» the President concluded.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties