Head of State sends words of support and encouragement to short track speed skater Azhgaliyev

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 21:06
Head of State sends words of support and encouragement to short track speed skater Azhgaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to support and encourage the participant of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing short track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In his telegram the Head of State stressed that Abzal Azhgaliyev who was the flag-bearer of Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics lived up to the expectations of his fans.

He praised Abzal’s performance in the Men’s 500m short track final on Sunday where he finished 4th, one place shy of the Olympic podium finish.

In a Facebook post Berik Uali revealed that President Tokayev thanked the athlete for showing his will and commitment to win. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence that in the future Abzal Azhgaliyev will achieve even greater success.

President of Kazakhstan    Sport   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
