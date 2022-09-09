Go to the main site
    Head of State sends telegram of condolences to King Charles III

    9 September 2022, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to King Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.

    The Head of State on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf offered the sincerest condolences, words of support and sympathy to King Charles III, the British Royal Family and all Britons.

    President Tokayev emphasized that over the course of her unprecedented 70 years of reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an outstanding leader and a symbol of unity and resilience of the great British nation at times of peace of war.

    «Under her wise stewardship, graciousness and inspiring guidance, the United Kingdom has been consistently progressing towards yet more stable, diverse and prosperous society, while being a frontrunner in promoting international security and sustainable development. I am convinced that her remarkable integrity, dignity and incredible achievements will continue inspiring millions of people around the world, and her tremendous legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the younger generations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev writes in his letter.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Kazakhstan
