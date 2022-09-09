Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State sends telegram of condolences to King Charles III

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 September 2022, 13:15
Head of State sends telegram of condolences to King Charles III

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to King Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Head of State on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf offered the sincerest condolences, words of support and sympathy to King Charles III, the British Royal Family and all Britons.

President Tokayev emphasized that over the course of her unprecedented 70 years of reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an outstanding leader and a symbol of unity and resilience of the great British nation at times of peace of war.

«Under her wise stewardship, graciousness and inspiring guidance, the United Kingdom has been consistently progressing towards yet more stable, diverse and prosperous society, while being a frontrunner in promoting international security and sustainable development. I am convinced that her remarkable integrity, dignity and incredible achievements will continue inspiring millions of people around the world, and her tremendous legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the younger generations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev writes in his letter.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UK   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn