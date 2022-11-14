Head of State sends letter of condolences to President of Türkiye

14 November 2022, 12:41

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan upon human losses and multiple injuries caused by the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Sharing the bitterness of loss at this difficult time, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my most sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» the letter reads.

As reported before, 6 died and 81 were injured as a result of the blast which occurred on the Istiklal Avenue of Istanbul.

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the blast victims or not.The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.