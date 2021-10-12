Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State sends congratulatory telegram to Amir of Qatar

    12 October 2021, 19:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the successful holding of election of members for Advisory Council (Majlis-al Shura), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «This political and democratic event, organized for the first time in the country’s history, became a vivid testimony to Qatar’s achievements towards formation of a free civil society and a secular state. In this regard, I wish you further fruitful implementation of your initiatives aimed at promoting human rights and freedom in your country. I am very pleased to note that Kazakhstan’s close ties with one of the main partners in the Gulf region are growing stronger from year to year. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,» the telegram says.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul