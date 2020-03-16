Go to the main site
    Head of State says coronavirus pandemic reaches alarming proportions

    16 March 2020, 14:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the nation on the national TV channels today, in regards to the imposition of the state of emergency across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Dear Kazakhstanis,

    As you know, the Ministry of Healthcare officially announced that 9 nationals of Kazakhstan had contracted the coronavirus infection. Presently there is a threat of spread of the virus. All those infected are under medical supervision. The people whom they contacted have been identified and placed under medical supervision too.

    Kazakhstan was among the first to establish a special expert headquarters and a governmental commission.

    The plan of countering the virus spread has been adopted. The coronavirus pandemic has reached alarming proportions.

    For this reason, in accordance with the national legislation, I decreed to impose the state of emergency in the territory of our country,» said the President in his televised address to the nation.


