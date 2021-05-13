Go to the main site
    Head of State receiving congratulations on Eid al-Fitr

    13 May 2021, 18:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President is receiving congratulatory telegrams from the heads of foreign states and international organizations on the Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The congratulatory letters to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev express wishes of good health, happiness and success, as well as well-being and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

    In particular, their congratulatory telegrams addressed to President Tokayev sent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of Yemen, as well as Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
