Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 18:00
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted the winners of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, Nurbek Oralbay, silver medalist Dulat Bekbauov as well as members and coaches of the Kazakh national boxing team in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State extended his congratulations to the athletes on their triumph at the World Championships in Tashkent, which became a moment of history for the entire country.

President Tokayev praised the landmark achievement of the Kazakhstani boxers, expressing gratitude to all fans who supported them in the Uzbek capital. In his words, the genuine support the fans showed at the event energized the Kazakhstani athletes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that the final bouts had been quite spectacular and the Kazakhstani flag raised and the sound of the national anthem played during the awarding ceremony had inspired the whole nation of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State commended the recent achievements of other Kazakhstan athletes, namely chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, tennis player Elena Rybakina, weightlifter Nurgisa Adiletuly, Kazakhstani wrestlers who had captured seven gold medals at the Asian Championships, footballers, hockey players and others.

He also extended his gratitude to coaches and other sport-related specialists who had greatly contributed to all those achievements.

The President emphasized that the country pays utmost attention to the development of sports.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished the athletes success and expressed confidence they would deservedly represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming events.

The leadership of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, boxers and coaches were awarded the letters of gratitude and diplomas of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

