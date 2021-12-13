Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives VTB Bank President

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2021, 19:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President-Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Andrey Kostin informed President Tokayev of implementation of the joint projects in Kazakhstan as well as of a number of major deals signed with the largest state and private Kazakhstani companies worth over $6 billion. In general, the amount of financing of Kazakhstani projects by VTB Bank has reached $11.5 billion.

Among major deals of the outgoing year President-Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank mentioned deals with KAZ Minerals, ERG, Samruk-Kazyna, Atyrau oil refinery, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Kaztransgas JSC.

The Head of State was also briefed on promising areas of the bank’s work in Kazakhstan, especially in the sphere of green energy.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Andrey Kostin on being awarded the prestigious state prize, the Dostyq Order.


