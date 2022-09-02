Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor

    2 September 2022 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkic Academy Governor Darkhan Kydyrali. The Kazakh President was familiarized with the results of the archeological expedition of the Academy’s scholars to the Nomgon valley, Arkhangai region, Mongolia, during which a unique complex and inscriptions dedicated to Ilterish Qaghan were discovered, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to Kydyrali, the inscriptions pointed to the earliest evidence of Turks’ contribution to the history and human civilization. More artefacts and symbols were discovered in the ritual complex built during the reigning period of Ilterish Qaghan.

    The meeting also focused on the issues of the Academy’s work, including book publishing.

    During the meeting, Kydyrali informed about the completion of his work as the Governor of the Turkic Academy.

    The Kazakh President commended the work of the Academy, focusing on the outcomes of the scientific and research expedition to Mongolia.


