Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Supreme Court Chairman

    5 June 2023, 17:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress in modernization of the domestic court system.

    The Supreme Court Chairman reported on the implementation of the tasks aimed at ensuring courts and judges’ independence and reinforcing the judicial staff with highly qualified attorneys.

    The President was also informed of the measures taken to enhance analytical procurement of the court activity and strengthening the responsibility of regional courts.

    The Head of State pointed out the importance of qualitative implementation of the ongoing reforms in the court system and further work on increasing confidence in courts and protection of citizens’ rights.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Courts Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul