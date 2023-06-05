Head of State receives Supreme Court Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress in modernization of the domestic court system.

The Supreme Court Chairman reported on the implementation of the tasks aimed at ensuring courts and judges’ independence and reinforcing the judicial staff with highly qualified attorneys.

The President was also informed of the measures taken to enhance analytical procurement of the court activity and strengthening the responsibility of regional courts.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of qualitative implementation of the ongoing reforms in the court system and further work on increasing confidence in courts and protection of citizens’ rights.