Head of State receives Shymkent mayor

23 February 2023, 15:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the key socioeconomic indicators of development of the third largest city in the country and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his report Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov revealed that last year the investments into the city’s economy saw a 13.8 per cent increase, exceeding KZT 549 billion. Number of SMEs surpassed the mark of 110,000. 40.7 per cent of total volume of GRP falls at them, according to the report.

The brand-new General Plan of the city’s development is set to be approved this year at the instruction of the Head of State. Shymkent mayor vowed the outskirts of the city and local community will be fully provided with drinking water and electricity by yearend. Moreover, 25 schools are to be constructed in the city as part of the Comfortable School nationwide project.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific tasks to Murat Aitenov regarding social issues, better life quality for Shymkent residents and the city’s further development.

Photo: akorda.kz


