Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Senate Speaker

    27 May 2021, 21:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting they debated legislative support of the President’s instructions. The Speaker told about adoption of new laws, including amendments to the republican budget and election laws. The laws were signed by the Head of State.

    As the Speaker said since the beginning of the session the Senators initiated 12 draft laws, 3 of them were approved by the Parliament, 4 were submitted to the Senate and Majilis. He also told about development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthening of ties with legislative bodies of Russia, Uzbekistan, and others.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP