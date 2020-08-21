Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Senate Speaker

    21 August 2020, 16:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, the President and the Senate Speaker discussed the issues of preparation for the new session of the Parliament. The Head of State was also briefed on the main results of activity of the upper chamber during the previous session.


    Speaker Ashimbayev also reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the outcomes of the recent elections of members of the Senate, regional trips and current activity of the MPs.

    President Tokayev stressed the Senate’s role is to work on each draft law meticulously and ensure the implementation of the initiatives aimed at the restoration of economic growth and improvement of the quality of life of all Kazakhstanis.

    Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized it is crucial to provide a legislative framework for new anti-corruption initiatives aimed at the elimination of corruption.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region