Head of State receives Senate Speaker

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2020, 16:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the President and the Senate Speaker discussed the issues of preparation for the new session of the Parliament. The Head of State was also briefed on the main results of activity of the upper chamber during the previous session.

photo


Speaker Ashimbayev also reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the outcomes of the recent elections of members of the Senate, regional trips and current activity of the MPs.

President Tokayev stressed the Senate’s role is to work on each draft law meticulously and ensure the implementation of the initiatives aimed at the restoration of economic growth and improvement of the quality of life of all Kazakhstanis.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized it is crucial to provide a legislative framework for new anti-corruption initiatives aimed at the elimination of corruption.


