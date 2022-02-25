Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Russian PM

    25 February 2022, 13:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin who is in Kazakhstan to participate in the work of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.

    At the meeting the sides discussed prospects of development of Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership, trade and investment cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as measures needed to avoid the decline in mutual trade.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

