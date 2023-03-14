Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Russian, Chinese ambassadors

    14 March 2023, 16:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received ambassadors of Russia and China, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting with Russian ambassador Alexey Borodavkin the Head of State noted the importance of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan as well as holding of the XIX Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kostanay this fall.

    The sides went on to touch upon the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation.

    At the meeting with Chinese ambassador Zhang Xiao, the sides pointed out the relevance of the upcoming Central Asia + China Summit in Xian in May 2023 and the scheduled state visit of President Tokayev to China.

    The importance of further strengthening of bilateral relations, expansion of economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties was highlighted at the meeting.

    The Head of State highly appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts towards peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

