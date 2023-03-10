Head of State receives rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State heard a report on the results of the university’s academic, research and innovative activity, as well as new areas and prospects of its development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of some important figures, including the fact that over 24,000 students attend the university, including some 2,800 foreign students from 54 countries of the world. Currently the university is busy implementing 542 educational programs. It has also expanded the number of scientific centers and projects. In 2022, the university entered into 30 cooperation agreements with leading universities based in the U.S., the UK, Japan, France, the UAE, and Türkiye. Branches of the university continue to operate in Istanbul and Bishkek.

Zhanseit Tuimebayev went on to reveal the university staff had seen a pay increase and its campus, laboratories and dormitories had been renovated.

In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out the importance of further development of the university, emphasizing the need to consolidate its international status and step up research work.



