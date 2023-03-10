Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

10 March 2023, 16:44
Head of State receives rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State heard a report on the results of the university’s academic, research and innovative activity, as well as new areas and prospects of its development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of some important figures, including the fact that over 24,000 students attend the university, including some 2,800 foreign students from 54 countries of the world. Currently the university is busy implementing 542 educational programs. It has also expanded the number of scientific centers and projects. In 2022, the university entered into 30 cooperation agreements with leading universities based in the U.S., the UK, Japan, France, the UAE, and Türkiye. Branches of the university continue to operate in Istanbul and Bishkek.

Zhanseit Tuimebayev went on to reveal the university staff had seen a pay increase and its campus, laboratories and dormitories had been renovated.

In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out the importance of further development of the university, emphasizing the need to consolidate its international status and step up research work.


Related news
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Kazakh Interior Minister named
Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Leaders of foreign countries congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan
Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News