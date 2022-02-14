Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Prosecutor General

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 February 2022, 20:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the press service of the Akorda reports.

The latter reported on the progress of investigation of the tragic January events. he told the President that 3,070 criminal cases were launched as of now. 2,710 of them are investigated by interior agencies.

Besides, the anticorruption service conduct proceedings on exceeding official authority by the law enforcement official as reported by citizens.

Following the meeting the Head of Stat assigned to respond to each confirmed complaint, to impose sanctions on those guilty and get public informed.


President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
