Head of State receives Prosecutor General

Alzhanova Raushan
10 February 2020, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State has received the Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, Akorda informs.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was informed about the work of the interdepartmental investigative-operational group on the investigation of the incident in the Kordai district of Zhambyl region.

The Head of State instructed the Prosecutor General to ensure integrity of the investigation, legality of all decisions taken and unavoidability of perpetrators’ punishment.


Prosecutor General's Office    President of Kazakhstan   
