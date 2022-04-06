Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Prosecutor General Berik Assylov

    6 April 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the investigations of the January events, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was also informed about the revitalization of the work to return assets from abroad. In order to detect the flight of criminal capital of persons involved in high-profile criminal cases, their transfers outside the country are analized.

    Berik Assylov reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of his tasks announced in the latest address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, amendments to Article 83 of the Constitution on the Prosecutor General's right to appeal to the Constitutional Court are being prepared as well as the development of the new constitutional law on the Prosecutor's Office has begun. The main priority of the law will be the protection of the constitutional rights and freedoms of the citizens.

    The draft law is to include provisions on mechanisms for interaction with the Human Rights Commissioner, human rights defenders, and the civil society as well as increasing autonomy and responsibility of prosecutors.

    In addition, the Head of State was briefed on the implementation of the tasks regarding the assignment of the powers to prosecutors to investigate tortures, enhancing responsibility for domestic violence.

    Noting the importance of activating the interaction between the Supervisory Body and the public, the President gave the Prosecutor General a number of instructions.


